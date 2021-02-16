Beyoncé’s Red Leather Skirt, ‘Boyfriend’ Shirt & Bow-Tied Heels Master Valentine’s Day Styling

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Leave it to Beyoncé to find the perfect Valentine’s Day look this year.

The “Crazy in Love” musician debuted her holiday-themed ensemble on Instagram last night, sharing a mix of images from her festivities of the day. For the occasion, the singer tucked a white boyfriend-style blouse into a red leather mini skirt courtesy of Alessandra Rich; similar designs once sold for $951 at MyTheresa but have since sold out.

To complete the rosy look, Beyoncé opted for cherry sunglasses, glittering earrings and a red leather handbag.

As for footwear, the “Black Is King” artist tapped Rich once more in a pair of pointed-toe pumps from the designer’s fall ’20 collection. Set atop an over 4-inch stiletto heel, the sleek pair came adorned with a chic bow embellishment and a pearled brooch to finish. While the pumps have since sold out, they once retailed for $514 on the brand’s website.

Alessandra Rich Leather Bow pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alessandra Rich

Titled the “Icy Park” collection, the third iteration of Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park collection is also on the way this week. The new capsule combines streetwear aesthetics with wintery appeal through a mix of apparel, footwear and accessories; the pieces feature alpine-inspired detailing with classic references to street style trends that are popping off at the moment.

The size-inclusive collection aims to inspire “creativity, individuality and imagination” in its wearers, according to the partners. You can shop all the new Adidas x Ivy Park pieces starting on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. ET at Adidas.com.

As for Beyoncé herself, when she isn’t in pieces from her own athleisure line, the “Halo” singer can be found in top-level designs courtesy of Balmain, Schiaparelli, Brother Vellies, Alexander McQueen and more. Her titles beyond her on-trend fashion range from Pepsi brand ambassador to 24-time Grammy Award winner.

