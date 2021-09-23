Beyoncé Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in a Glittering Green Dress & Invisible Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Beyoncé is bringing glitz and glamour with her latest look.

The “Crazy in Love” songstress gave a modern-day twist on Tinkerbell’s signature look, modeling a glittering green minidress complete with floral overlays. Vacationing on a yacht with husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé rounded out her look with a fruity citrus mini purse and cat-eye shades.

To keep attention on her attire, the “Lemonade” creator opted for a see-through pump.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. In addition to stars like Xtina, J-Lo and Cardi B, the Kardashian-Jenner family as a whole is a huge fan of the trend.

Beyoncé herself has been favorite shades of green for her vacation style, recently tapping Balmain for another twist on the color trend. Sharing the outfit on social media earlier this month, the singer modeled a key lime minidress complete with a coordinating jacket and matching sandals. The silhouette came courtesy of Christian Louboutin and are balanced atop a 4-inch stiletto heel.

As for Beyoncé herself, when she isn’t in pieces from her own Adidas x Ivy Park athleisure line, the “Countdown” artist can be found in top-level designs courtesy of Balmain, Schiaparelli, Brother Vellies, Alexander McQueen and more. Her titles beyond her on-trend fashion range from Pepsi brand ambassador to now 28-time Grammy Award winner.

Try out the see-through heel trend for yourself in these pairs inspired by Beyoncé.

