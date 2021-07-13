×
Beyoncé’s Colorful Minidress & Neon Wrap Sandals Are Sure to Brighten Up Your Day

By Aaron Royce
Beyoncé is ready for summer, thanks to her latest outfit.

The “Black is King” musician posed on Instagram last night in a retro and colorful ensemble. A yellow, orange and blue color-blocked Mara Hoffman minidress provided a base for her outfit; the Laura dress retails for $495 on MaraHoffman.com, where it’s currently on a waitlist. Beyoncé then rounded out the look with coordinating orange earrings and dark blue sunglasses plus a blue Fendi Micro Peekaboo bag.

The “Lemonade” artist added a refreshing twist to her look with mint green ankle-wrap Skye sandals by Gianvito Rossi. The silhouette features pointed-toe soles, PVC toe straps and ankle-wrap laces — all top trends in the footwear world this season. Ankle-wrap sandals have become popular due to their mix of support and style, favored by Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and more. Though Bey’s own pair is currently sold out, an orange version of the same style retails for $775 on MyTheresa.com.

Gianvito Rossi's Skye sandals.
Gianvito Rossi’s Skye sandals.
Beyoncé is known for turning statement-making looks on social media and has fully leaned into the revitalization of vintage trends when it comes to crafting her summer outfits.

Earlier this season, the “Irreplaceable” singer donned a strapless latex dress, a sleek style that hails from the ’90s and early 2000’s fashion scene. Most recently, she was spotted in a white collared shirt and floral wide-leg Christopher John Rogers pants, paired with a set of square toe platform sandals. The ’90s-inspired silhouette is one of the top shoe trends this summer, popularized by styles from top brands like Bottega Veneta, Versace and Amina Muaddi.

Fashion-wise, there isn’t a trend or style the “Black Parade” singer hasn’t worn. The 28-time Grammy-winning musician can frequently be seen in avant-garde gowns by high-end labels like Gucci, Givenchy, Schiaparelli and Balmain — as well as her own Adidas x Ivy Park collection. When it comes to shoes, her taste is similarly bold and varied, including strappy sandals, pointed-toe pumps and sharp mules — think Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Charlotte Olympia, and more statement designs.

Strap into a pair of green ankle-wrap sandals this summer, inspired by Beyoncé.

