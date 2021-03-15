Beyoncé Makes a Major Outfit Change Into a Bejeweled Corset Gown & Mesh Veil After Making Grammy History

Beyoncé’s Grammy Awards night was a neverending roundup of wins, from making history at the show to modeling a mix of unmissable custom looks.

After arriving at the event in a Schiaparelli minidress, the “Crazy in Love” singer switched into a glittering ensemble courtesy of Burberry. The personalized, long-sleeve gown came coated in endless sequins with a coordinating headpiece and mesh veil.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrate after the 2021 Grammy Awards at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., March 14. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

Giving the design a very Beyoncé twist, the look layered in a gem-coated corset and drop diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz. The long hem of her gown also hid a set of sky-high platform sandals a sleek tan leather finish.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrate after the 2021 Grammy Awards at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., March 14. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrate after the 2021 Grammy Awards at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., March 14. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

Making history last night with the most Grammy Awards for a female artist of all time, the “Black Is King” artist took the stage late in the evening to accept her award for Best Rap Song alongside Megan Thee Stallion. In a chic twist on the monochrome trend, the off-the-shoulder leather design came custom courtesy of designer Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli. The look also featured trompe l’oeil nail gloves, drop earrings and semi-sheer tights.

Her footwear of choice also followed the monochrome color scheme in pointed-toe pumps with a towering stiletto lift. The platform heels are a Jimmy Choo design, lifting up 6 inches high with a thin ankle strap and peep-toe design. You can shop the bold footwear choice for $950 at Farfetch.

Beyoncé at the 2021 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Jimmy Choo Max platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of 24s

As for Beyoncé herself, when she isn’t in pieces from her own athleisure line, the “Halo” singer can be found in top-level designs courtesy of Balmain, Schiaparelli, Brother Vellies, Alexander McQueen and more. Her titles beyond her on-trend fashion range from Pepsi brand ambassador to now 28-time Grammy Award winner.

