Beyoncé Gets Edgy in a Latex Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots for Adidas x Ivy Park

No one models Beyoncé’s line of athleisure like Beyoncé herself.

The “Halo” songstress appeared on her Ivy Park’s Instagram account last night and again this afternoon posed in a mix of monochrome pieces from her upcoming Adidas collab. The newest selection of sleek brown attire included everything from a bustier-style latex bodysuit to coordinating slick leather pants and thigh-high boots. The ensembles also looped in a mix of accessories like fuzzy bucket hats, plush gloves and a puffed scarf.

Titled the “Icy Park” collection, the third iteration of the collab combines streetwear aesthetics with wintery appeal through a mix of apparel, footwear and accessories; the pieces feature alpine-inspired detailing with classic references to street style trends that are popping off at the moment. The size-inclusive collection aims to inspire “creativity, individuality and imagination” in its wearers, according to the partners. You can shop all the new Adidas x Ivy Park pieces starting on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. ET at Adidas.com.

Beyoncé released her debut collection with Adidas through her athleisure line Ivy Park at the beginning of 2020 and it quickly made headlines due to its stylish nature and unique drop. Before any pieces were available to shop, the Houston singer delivered surprise packages filled with apparel and footwear from the capsule to stars near and wide including Ciara, Reese Witherspoon and Cardi B amongst others.

She then dropped a second collection in November 2020, featuring the beloved “Black Pack” and a mix of on-trend footwear.

Beyoncé in the third iteration of her Adidas x Ivy Park collection. CREDIT: Robin Harper

As for Beyoncé herself, when she isn’t in pieces from her own athleisure line, the “Crazy in Love” singer can be found in top-level designs courtesy of Balmain, Schiaparelli, Brother Vellies, Alexander McQueen and more. Her titles beyond her on-trend fashion range from Pepsi brand ambassador to 24-time Grammy Award winner.

