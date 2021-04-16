Beyoncé Upgrades Spring’s Suiting Trend in a Plunging Blazer & Glowing White Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Beyoncé gave her take on one of spring’s biggest styling trends today with a touch of signature flair during her trip to Las Vegas.

The “Crazy in Love” musician took to Instagram to show off all angles of her building suit this afternoon, posing in a coordinating set courtesy of Area; the New York-based brand debuted the design as part of its spring ’20 collection. The silhouette features a white dipping blazer with tailored trousers and a gold chain coating reading the brand’s name in a mix of languages.

In classic Beyoncé fashion, the singer even managed to get her own name added in on one of the chains across the lapel of her coat.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Heidi Klum, Christina Aguilera and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

The finishing touch for Beyonce’s suited moment came in the form of matching white heels. The strappy sandals were set atop a round toe and sturdy stiletto lift, appearing to measure close to 4 inches in height.

The third iteration of Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park collection is hit shelves in February in bold fashion. The new capsule combines streetwear aesthetics with wintery appeal through a mix of apparel, footwear and accessories; the pieces feature alpine-inspired detailing with classic references to street style trends that are popping off at the moment. The size-inclusive collection aims to inspire “creativity, individuality and imagination” in its wearers, according to the partners. You can shop all the new Adidas x Ivy Park pieces at Adidas.com.

As for Beyoncé herself, when she isn’t in pieces from her own athleisure line, the “Countdown” singer can be found in top-level designs courtesy of Balmain, Schiaparelli, Brother Vellies, Alexander McQueen and more. Her titles beyond her on-trend fashion range from Pepsi brand ambassador to now 28-time Grammy Award winner.

