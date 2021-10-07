Beyonce Owns the Red Carpet in a Black Velvet Corset Gown & Hidden Heels

Beyoncé is back on her top-of-the-line red carpet style game.

The singer attended the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival last night, arriving alongside husband Jay-Z in a head-turning gown. The strapless design comes custom from designer Valdrin Sahiti, constructed over 10 days from a mix of silk and velvet with an interior touch of lycra to create a corseted silhouette. The asymmetric design included a dipping neckline and a floor-sweeping hem to tout.

To keep the focus on her dress, Beyoncé complemented the look with a subtle glittering clutch bag and hidden black platforms sandals.

Before arriving in London, Beyoncé had been traveling aboard a million-dollar yacht with her friends and family.

Related Ciara Gives Fall's Biggest Shoe Trend a Daring Twist in Just a Bodysuit & Combat Boots Kim Kardashian Trades Boots for Chaps in Her Brightest Outfit of the Week Nicole Scherzinger Glows in the Brightest Bustier, Neon Skirt & 6-Inch Platforms on 'The Masked Singer'

Last month, the “Crazy in Love” songstress gave a modern-day twist on Tinkerbell’s signature look, modeling a glittering green minidress complete with floral overlays. Beyoncé rounded out her look with a fruity citrus mini purse and cat-eye shades. To keep attention on her attire, the “Lemonade” creator opted for a see-through pump.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. In addition to stars like Xtina, J-Lo and Cardi B, the Kardashian-Jenner family as a whole is a huge fan of the trend.

As for Beyoncé herself, when she isn’t in pieces from her own Adidas x Ivy Park athleisure line, the “Countdown” artist can be found in top-level designs courtesy of Balmain, Schiaparelli, Brother Vellies, Alexander McQueen and more. Her titles beyond her on-trend fashion range from Pepsi brand ambassador to now 28-time Grammy Award winner.

Channel Beyoncé in these lifted heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Scorch Sandals, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Jessica Simpson Balina3 Sandals, $98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: JLo Jennifer Lopez Idolina Sandals, $70.

Click through the gallery for more of Beyoncé’s red carpet style over the years.