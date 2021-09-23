×
Bella Thorne Is Red Hot in a Velvet Suit & Sleek Patent Pumps During Milan Fashion Week

By Claudia Miller
Bella Thorne made a case for monochrome this week, from her hair down to her heels.

Attending the Etro spring ’22 show during Milan Fashion Week, the “Shake It Up” actress joined her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo in style on the front row. For the event, Thorne modeled a coordinating red velvet tuxedo vest and cigarette pants while her Italian beau donned a paisley blouse and straight-leg denim.

bella thorne, red hair, velvet suit, vest, red velvet pantss, heels, pumps, benjamin mascolo, fiance, milan fashion week, italy, etro
Bella Thorne with fiancé Benjamin Mascolo attend the Etro fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 23.
To give the outfit a final color-coordinating appeal, Thorne slipped on a set of towering burgundy pumps with a patent leather finish.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

When it comes to Thorne’s personal style, the actress already owns a wide collection of pairs from Ugg, including the brand’s edgy graffiti slides, in addition to other more affordable trending brands like Ash, Puma and Converse. The Disney Channel alumna tends to mix it up between casual short shorts and sneakers and heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Stella Luna and Saint Laurent.

The “Her & Him” star has served as an ambassador for Biore, Buxom and Neutrogena products as well as starred in campaigns for Miss Me, Candie’s and more. As for her next projects, the entertainer is currently starring in an Amazon Prime Video series titled “Paradise City” alongside Olivia Culpo and the late Cameron Boyce.

Channel Bella Thorne in these sleek pumps.

