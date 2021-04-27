Bella Thorne Gives Glamour a Daring Twist in a Cutout Minidress & Red Hot Pumps

Bella Thorne gave glamourous styling a turn on its head and she celebrated her mom’s engagement as well as her own over the weekend.

The Disney Channel alumna, who is newly engaged to fiancé Benjamin Mascolo, went bold in all red for the evening, swapping out two statement dresses for the occasion. Her afterparty attire included nude thigh-high stockings and a custom Tony Ward course minidress complete with glittering straps and a daring cutout back.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout tops, pants and dresses are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season. From Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs, you can find the skin-baring designs on everyone from Zendaya to Dua Lipa and even Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

When it came to shoes, Thorne tapped one of her favorite brands: Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. From winning the 2019 FNAA for Designer of the Year to a recent series of hit collaborations with Rihanna’s Fenty line, Muaddi designs have been spotted on the likes of everyone from Kim Kardashian to Hailey Baldwin even to Rihanna herself.

The actress’ style, in particular, is the label’s Karma silhouette, a trending ankle-wrap silhouette with embellished uppers and a pyramid 4-inch heel. You can find the statement shoes for over $1,400 at Moda Operandi.

Amina Muaddi Karma pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Moda Operandi

Earlier in the evening, Thorne debuted another all-red look but with a more dramatic flair. Her floor-sweeping gown came courtesy of designer Valdrin Sahiti, revealing sleek Le Silla pumps underneath. Formed with a metal heel counter, the red hot pumps measure close to 5 inches in height with a retail price of $760 at Farfetch.

When it comes to Thorne’s personal style, the “Shake It Up” actress already owns a wide collection of pairs from Ugg in addition to other more affordable trending brands like Ash, Puma and Converse. The 23-year-old tends to mix it up between casual short shorts and sneakers and heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Stella Luna and Saint Laurent.

The “Her & Him” star has also served as an ambassador for Biore, Buxom and Neutrogena products as well as starred in campaigns for Miss Me, Candie’s and more. As for her next projects, the entertainer is set to star in an upcoming series titled “Paradise City” alongside Olivia Culpo and the late Cameron Boyce.

