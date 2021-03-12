×
Bella Thorne DJs in a Chanel Crop Top & the Wildest Leggings that Camouflage Into Sock-Style Boots

By Claudia Miller
Bella Thorne brought her talents to Miami last night, debuting her DJing skills at Sugar Factory in South Beach.

The former Disney Channel star arrived at her set in all-black attire, matching a Chanel crop top to unique high-rise leggings that melted right into her boots of choice.

bella thorne, leggings, crop top, chanel, boots, miami, dj, bikini, boat
Bella Thorne hosts her own DJ set debut and listening party at Sugar Factory Miami, March 11.
CREDIT: Rom-images/Splash News
bella thorne, leggings, crop top, chanel, boots, miami, dj, bikini, boat
A closer view of Bella Thorne’s boots.
CREDIT: Rom-images/Splash News

The pointed-toe design featured a sock-style finish, set atop an elongated front, block heel counter and lifted stiletto finish. The silhouette as a whole bears resemblance to Balenciaga’s signature Knife boots with a crepe upper and a 3-inch lift; similar designs retailed originally for almost $1,000b but can be found on sale for $498 at Farfetch.

bella thorne, leggings, crop top, chanel, boots, miami, dj, bikini, boat
Bella Thorne hosts her own DJ set debut and listening party at Sugar Factory Miami, March 11.
CREDIT: Rom-images/Splash News

Earlier in the day on Thursday, the “Midnight Sun” star soaked up the sun in the coastal town on a boat with friends. For her midday excursion, Thorne layered a Balenciaga shirt and shorts set over a neon pink string bikini with snakeskin sunglasses to match.

bella thorne, leggings, crop top, chanel, boots, miami, dj, bikini, boat
Bella Thorne out on a boat in Miami, March 11.
CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to Thorne’s personal style, the actress already owns a wide collection of pairs from Ugg, including the brand’s edgy graffiti slides, in addition to other more affordable trending brands like Ash, Puma and Converse. The “Shake It Up” alumna tends to mix it up between casual short shorts and sneakers and heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Stella Luna and Saint Laurent.

The “Her & Him” star has served as an ambassador for Biore, Buxom and Neutrogena products as well as starred in campaigns for Miss Me, Candie’s and more. As for her next projects, the entertainer is also set to star in an upcoming series titled “Paradise City” alongside Olivia Culpo and the late Cameron Boyce.

Slip your feet into comfort and style in these sock-style booties inspired by Bella Thorne’s look.

black boots, sock style boots, steve madden
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Steve Madden Dianne Boots, $110.

black boots, sock style boots, kurt geiger london
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Kurt Geiger London Barbican Boots, $90 (was $110).

black boots, sock style boots, schutz
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: Schutz Bette Booties, $148.

Click through the gallery to find more of Bella Thorne’s best street style looks over the years.

