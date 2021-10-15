Bella Thorne Transforms Into ‘The Little Mermaid’ in a Seashell Bustier & Fishtail Skirt

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bella Thorne celebrated her birthday in a festive fashion this week.

The actress, who turned 24 years old on Oct. 8, shared a look into her birthday party on Instagram last night. For the celebration, Thorne and her friends all dressed up as different movie characters from her films. Thorne herself opted for a take on Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” in a seashell bustier and an iridescent fish scale-inspired skirt with fishnet tights to match, too.

“There were many moments where we cried from laughing so hard. i thank my friends for being the funniest most genuine endearing people I have met I’m so lucky to have the very best crew,” wrote the actress in her caption.

Last month, attending the Etro spring ’22 show during Milan Fashion Week, the “Shake It Up” actress joined her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo in style on the front row. For the event, Thorne modeled a coordinating red velvet tuxedo vest and cigarette pants while her Italian beau donned a paisley blouse and straight-leg denim.

To give the outfit a final color-coordinating appeal, Thorne slipped on a set of towering burgundy pumps with a patent leather finish.

Bella Thorne with fiancé Benjamin Mascolo attend the Etro fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 23. CREDIT: Stefano Costantino/MEGA

When it comes to Thorne’s personal style, the actress already owns a wide collection of pairs from Ugg, including the brand’s edgy graffiti slides, in addition to other more affordable trending brands like Ash, Puma and Converse. The Disney Channel alumna tends to mix it up between casual short shorts and sneakers and heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Stella Luna and Saint Laurent.

The “Midnight Sun” star has served as an ambassador for Biore, Buxom and Neutrogena products as well as starred in campaigns for Miss Me, Candie’s and more. As for her next projects, the entertainer is currently starring in an Amazon Prime Video series titled “Paradise City” alongside Olivia Culpo and the late Cameron Boyce.

