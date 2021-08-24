Bella Hadid Mixes Edgy & Sweet Style In a Gingham Dress & Knee-High Combat Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bella Hadid helped Dua Lipa celebrate her 26th birthday with glitz and glamour.

The model joined the “Don’t Start Now” singer for an eventful birthday weekend complete with dinners, parties and more. On one occasion, Hadid herself broke out a chic red and white checkered dress for a twist on a classic picnic table print.

In her signature fashion, Hadid balanced out the sweeter appeal of her dress with a grungy choice of footwear: knee-high combat boots.

Combat boots and lug-sole styles, are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these bold boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal. You’ll find the designs on top fashion figures including Ciara, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and more.

Bella Hadid herself is a major fan of a lugged shoe. In July, the model stepped out for Balenciaga’s first couture collection in 53 years, spotted leaving the event in bold fashion this afternoon. Her outfit blended comfortable style and trending pieces as she tucked a soft bustier top into wide-leg sweatpants.

On her feet, the supermodel made sure to tap into her signature edgy taste with lugged shoes. The chunky silhouette gives a grungy twist on a Mary Jane silhouette with a low-top, buckled closure and peek-a-boo windows.

Bella Hadid spotted at the Balenciaga couture show in Paris, July 7. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

When it comes to everyday fashion, the younger Hadid sister opts for shoes from Givenchy along with Prada, Solomon, Zara, Dr. Martens, New Balance and more, returning to a grungier footwear feel almost every time. For red carpet events and fancier get-togethers, the model oftentimes steps out in designs courtesy of Dior, Alexander Wang and Tom Ford amongst others.

Her modeling career has made her the face of campaigns for Jacquemus, Chanel and Helmut Lang in the past few seasons alone; she previously walked the runway for every name in the book, too, from Marc Jacobs to Miu Miu and Burberry.

Channel Bella Hadid in these punk-chic boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Dirty Laundry Vandal Boot, $49 (was $70).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Lakewood Boot, $160.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Buy Now: Dr. Martens 1B60 Bex Pisa Boot, $220.

Flip through the gallery for more of Bella Hadid’s grungy style over the years.