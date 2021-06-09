Bella Hadid Perfects Model-Off-Duty Style in a Mesh Top, Peek-a-Boo Yoga Pants & Lugged Sneakers

Bella Hadid gave street style fans a look into her easygoing off-duty tastes again this morning.

The model ran errands across New York today in effortlessly cool attire, opting for an all-black ensemble with a retro-chic appeal. The outfit kicked off with a mesh short-sleeve top complete with a stitched print and a bralette layered underneath; the design comes from Le Gatte Jeans, a vintage line that was a hit from Italy decades ago.

Hadid then matched the semi-sheer design to peek-a-boo yoga pants and a patterned shoulder bag.

Bella Hadid runs errands around New York, June 9. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Bella Hadid’s sneakers. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

When it came down to footwear, the media personality tapped into her grungier side with a set of low-top sneakers. The lugged pair featured smooth uppers with a contrasting rubber outsole and checkered black and white laces.

Bella Hadid runs errands around New York, June 9. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

Bella Hadid runs errands around New York, June 9. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Bella Hadid’s sneakers. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

When it comes to everyday fashion, the younger Hadid sister opts for shoes from Givenchy along with Prada, Solomon, Zara, Dr. Martens, New Balance and more, returning to a grungier footwear feel almost every time. For red carpet events and fancier get-togethers, the model oftentimes steps out in designs courtesy of Dior, Alexander Wang and Tom Ford amongst others.

Her modeling career has made her the face of campaigns for Jacquemus, Chanel and Helmut Lang in the past few seasons alone; she previously walked the runway for every name in the book, too, from Marc Jacobs to Miu Miu and Burberry.

