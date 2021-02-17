Bella Hadid’s Low-Rise Sweats, ‘Girls Gone Wild’ Tee & Moto Jacket Make for Bold Travel Attire

Bella Hadid stepped out of her apartment this week as she made her way to the airport, heading abroad in the midst of Fashion Month.

Leaving her home on Tuesday, the model showed off her edgy off-duty style, staying comfortable in a “Girls Gone Wild” tee and low-rise black sweatpants; the Foo and Foo Extended Tattoo sweats are one of Hadid’s more wallet-friendly picks with a retail price of $144. The bold elements of the 24-year-old’s look continued with a two-tone leather moto-style jacket, a Louis Vuitton duffel bag and a celeb-favorite Evolvetogether face mask.

To continue the ’90s-chic look, Hadid tapped Nike for her chunky sneakers of the day. The model’s Nike Shox TL sneakers are a reenvisioned take on the silhouette that first dropped in 2003; featuring lifted Shox technology for impact absorption, the chunky style came in an all-black colorway with pops of red across the tongue. The sneaker is complete with molded overlays and breathable mesh panels. A men’s iteration of the pair retailed for $170 at Nike.com whereas the women’s version of the shoes can only found now on the resale market; StockX has a selection of sizes that range from $168 to $240.

When it comes to everyday fashion, the younger Hadid sister opts for shoes from Givenchy along with Prada, Solomon, Zara, Dr. Martens, New Balance and more, returning to a grungier footwear feel almost every time. For red carpet events and fancier get-togethers, the model oftentimes steps out in designs courtesy of Dior, Alexander Wang and Tom Ford amongst others.

Her modeling career has made her the face of campaigns for Jacquemus, Chanel and Helmut Lang in the past few seasons alone; she previously walked the runway for every name in the book, too, from Marc Jacobs to Miu Miu and Burberry.

