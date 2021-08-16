×
Bella Hadid Tackles Summer’s Most Daring Trend in a Cutout Bodysuit, Low-Rise Jeans & Colorful Thong Heels

By Claudia Miller
bella-hadid-cutout-bodysuit-thong-jeans
March 2020
August 2020
September 2020
November 2020
Bella Hadid’s retro-inspired style is a never-ending rotation of bold pieces.

The model channeled the early 2000s in her latest Instagram look, breaking out a peek-a-boo cutout shrug and halter shirt set; the piece came adorned with a few colorful beads and butterfly charms, all tucked into $395 low-rise jeans from Sami Miro.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for summer.

To give the outfit one final Y2K touch, Hadid broke out a pair of square-toe and thong-toe heels.

Thong-toe footwear also returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of its biggest trends and is sticking around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with the aforementioned ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion. Stars like Kendall Jenner along with Meryl Streep, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez amongst other major names are continuing to support the trend in even cooler temperatures.

Hadid herself is a longtime fan of thong-toe footwear and wore a lifted platform pair just this past week to complete her desert attire.

When it comes to everyday fashion, the younger Hadid sister opts for shoes from Givenchy along with Prada, Solomon, Zara, Dr. Martens, New Balance and more, returning to a grungier footwear feel almost every time. For red carpet events and fancier get-togethers, the supermodel oftentimes steps out in designs courtesy of Dior, Alexander Wang and Tom Ford amongst others.

Her modeling career has made her the face of campaigns for Jacquemus, Chanel and Helmut Lang in the past few seasons alone; she previously walked the runway for every name in the book, too, from Marc Jacobs to Miu Miu and Burberry.

Go bold like Bella in these thong-toe sandals.

Flip through the gallery to find more of Bella Hadid’s retro-chic style over the years.

