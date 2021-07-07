×
Bella Hadid Proves Sweatpants Can Be Glam in a Trending Bustier & Chunky Mary Janes

By Claudia Miller
bella-hadid-bustier-pants-boots
March 2020
August 2020
September 2020
November 2020
Bella Hadid’s streak of Parisian street style is the gift that keeps on giving.

The model stepped out for Balenciaga’s first couture collection in 53 years today, spotted leaving the event in bold fashion this afternoon. Her outfit blended comfortable style and trending pieces as she tucked a soft bustier top into wide-leg sweatpants.

Hadid’s top taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Rosalía in the past few weeks alone.

bella hadid, sweatpants, bustier, corset, combat boots, boots, balenciaga, paris, couture
Bella Hadid spotted at the Balenciaga couture show in Paris, July 7.
Bella Hadid spotted at the Balenciaga couture show in Paris, July 7.
Bella Hadid spotted at the Balenciaga couture show in Paris, July 7.
A closer view of Bella Hadid's boots.
A closer view of Bella Hadid’s boots.
On her feet, the supermodel made sure to tap into her signature edgy taste with lugged shoes. The chunky silhouette gives a grungy twist on a Mary Jane silhouette with a low-top, buckled closure and peek-a-boo windows.

Combat boots and lugged footwear are the new norms amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal. You’ll find the designs on top fashion figures including Ciara, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and more.

Bella Hadid spotted at the Balenciaga couture show in Paris, July 7.
Bella Hadid spotted at the Balenciaga couture show in Paris, July 7.
When it comes to everyday fashion, the younger Hadid sister opts for shoes from Givenchy along with Prada, Solomon, Zara, Dr. Martens, New Balance and more, returning to a grungier footwear feel almost every time. For red carpet events and fancier get-togethers, the model oftentimes steps out in designs courtesy of Dior, Alexander Wang and Tom Ford amongst others.

Her modeling career has made her the face of campaigns for Jacquemus, Chanel and Helmut Lang in the past few seasons alone; she previously walked the runway for every name in the book, too, from Marc Jacobs to Miu Miu and Burberry.

Click through the gallery for more of Bella Hadid’s edgy style over the years.

