Bella Hadid Brings Y2K Style to the Gym in a Spaghetti Strap Camisole, Boy Shorts & a Choker

Bella Hadid headed to the gym in throwback fashion today.

Stepping out in New York this morning, the model tackled trends from the early 2000s as she layered a black spaghetti-strap camisole over a white sports bra. Her look also included $48 black boy shorts from Alo Yoga, a green choker necklace and retro sunglasses.

Camisoles, like low-rise bottoms and boy shorts, are about to be everywhere this season amidst a revitalization of vintage styles. Spotted decades ago on the likes of Hilary Duff, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé, trends from the 2000s are sticking around for fall.

Bella Hadid heads out and about in New York, Oct. 11. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer view of Bella Hadid’s shoes. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

To prepare for her workout, Hadid herself laced up a set of all-black athletic sneakers as she hit the town, layering the shoes over ribbed white crew socks.

When it comes to everyday fashion, the younger Hadid sister opts for shoes from Givenchy along with Prada, Solomon, Zara, Dr. Martens, New Balance and more, returning to a grungier footwear feel almost every time. For red carpet events and fancier get-togethers, the model oftentimes steps out in designs courtesy of Dior, Alexander Wang and Tom Ford amongst others.

Her modeling career has made her the face of campaigns for Jacquemus, Chanel and Helmut Lang in the past few seasons alone; she previously walked the runway for every name in the book, too, from Marc Jacobs to Miu Miu and Burberry.

