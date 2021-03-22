Behati Prinsloo Masters Streetwear in the Silkiest Pants & Travis Scott Air Jordans With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine showed off their impressive off-duty couple style during a daytime date this weekend.

Stepping out in Santa Barbara on Sunday, the Maroon 5 frontman and his former Victoria’s Secret Angel wife coordinated their casual attire in matching hats, white tees and buzzy sneakers. Prinsloo’s look in particular included a mustard yellow cardigan and the silkiest brown cargo-style pants.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo step out and about in Santa Barbara, March 21. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Behati Prinsloo’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

To continue their on-point streetwear, the couple tapped Nike and Jordan Brand for a double hit of impressive kicks. Prinsloo’s pair came courtesy of Travis Scott’s collaboration with Michael Jordan’s namesake label, tapping his Air Jordan 1 Retro silhouette from their 2019 joint release; the mocha, black and white high-top sneakers once retailed for $175 butt now resell for upwards of $1,400 to $2,100 at StockX.

The lateral side of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Levine, too, repped his own share of highly coveted sneakers. Tapping Nike, the musician brought it back to 2006 with the Swoosh brand’s Three Bears pack — a three-piece release consisting of a Dunk Low, Mid and Hi Pro SB silhouette. The trio came coated in unique furry uppers each with their own colorway twist, channeling the cast and coat of the popular allegory. Levine’s low-top pick now can be found 15 years later for close to $4,000 at StockX and GOAT.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo step out and about in Santa Barbara, March 21. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Adam Levine (L) and Behati Prinsloo’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Nike Dunk Low Premium SB ‘Three Bears.’ CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

When she isn’t in high ticketed Air Jordans, you can find Behati Prinsloo in a whole slew of on-trend footwear. Her everyday rotation includes Stella McCartney platforms, Dr. Martens boots, Converse x Comme des Garçons sneakers and more casual-chic styles. For her red carpet looks, you can find the model in more glam designs courtesy of Armani, Marchesa and Gucci amongst other top labels.

