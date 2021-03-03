Avril Lavigne’s Leather Jacket, Slip Dress & Platform Boots Perfectly Blend Sweet & Edgy Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Avril Lavigne continued her decades-long streak of edgy style this week as she stepped out with her new beau and fellow musician Mod Sun.

The “Complicated” singer stopped by the Little Beach House in Malibu on Tuesday, opting for a layered black ensemble for the outing. The look teamed a classic leather jacket over a flowing slip dress and semi-sheer white tights with a chain-linked leather mag to match.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun lounge at the Little Beach House in Malibu, March 2. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Avril Lavigne’s platform boots. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the punk-chic elements of the “Girlfriend” songstress’ look continued in a sleek set of booties. The round-toe pair came set atop a lifted platform front that appeared to measure over 2 inches in height. Formed with patent uppers, the black boots also included a block heel for an added elevation for Lavigne’s look.

Throughout February, Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne continued to venture out for dinner dates in Los Angeles while both showing off their bold style choices. Lavigne’s looks included everything from graphic sweatshirts to zipper-trimmed cargo pants as for apparel, matched to chunky combat boots and classic all-white sneakers for footwear.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun step out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 27. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun step out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 19. CREDIT: 007/MEGA

From her rise to fame in the early 2000s to her modern-day acclaim, the “Sk8er Boi” singer earned a reputation for her edgy style and punk-inspired tastes. Back in the day, you could find Lavigne with combinations like pink-streaked hair, plaid skirts and ripped fishnet tights during her performances and her time off-duty as well — and today, that daring outfit standard still applies.

As for shoes, Lavigne also founded her own footwear line Abbey Dawn in 2012 which still produces apparel and designs to this day.

Boost your style like Avril Lavigne in these platform boots.

Buy Now: See by Chloé Platform Boots, $262 (was $377).

Buy Now: Jeffrey Campbell Tracker Boots, $150.

Buy Now: Stuart Weitzman Alisa Boots, $316 (was $575).

