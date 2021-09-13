Avril Lavigne Brings Back 2000s Pop Punk in a Pink Plaid Suit & Glittering Bandeau at 2021 MTV VMAs

Avril Lavigne is making a case for 2000s trends with lots of flair.

Alongside her beau Mod Sun, the “SK8er Boi” singer herself arrived alongside at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in attention-grabbing fashion, tapping Area for her red carpet look. The outfit, courtesy of the brand’s pre-fall ’21 collection, highlighted a pink plaid suit complete with a glittering heart cutout across the bodice; the number came layered over a rhinestone-coated bandeau with an attention-grabbing handbag to tout.

Blazer and suits have become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Katie Holmes, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

Avril Lavigne arrives on the red carpet for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, Sept. 12. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

A closer view of Avril Lavigne’s boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

To continue the punk-chic edge, Lavigne herself complemented her own suited look with a pair of lifted platforms. The black boots featured a patent leather upper set atop a chunky heel and a boosted base that appeared to measure closer to 3 inches in height.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun arrive on the red carpet for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, Sept. 12. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

From her rise to fame to her modern-day acclaim, the “Girlfriend” singer earned a reputation for her edgy style and punk-inspired tastes. Back in the day, you could find Lavigne with combinations like pink-streaked hair, plaid skirts and ripped fishnet tights during her performances and her time off-duty as well — and today, that daring outfit standard still applies.

As for shoes, Lavigne also founded her own footwear line Abbey Dawn in 2012 which still produces apparel and designs to this day.

