Ashley Graham Masters the Disputed Socks & Slides Trend In Comfy Leggings for Pilates

Ashley Graham pulled off one of footwear’s most disputed trends this week as she headed to the gym.

Spotted at every model’s favorite pilates studio in Los Angeles, the television personality stepped out on Thursday in all-black workout attire; the ensemble layered a classic tee over coordinating high-risk leggings.

Ashley Graham leaves the pilates studio in Los Angeles, May 20. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Ashley Graham’s Adidas slides. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the model layered white tube socks under pool slides from Adidas; similar black and white colorways from the brand retail for $35 on the Three Stripes website.

Footwear fans go back and forth on their thoughts on socks and sandals. While the combination is considered disharmonizing by some, others prefer the layering as it allows you to wear your favorite open-toe designs year-round. Brands like Fendi, Anna Sui, Simone Rocha and more included socks and sandals together in their recent runway shows — and you can even find Justin Bieber, Halle Berry, Ariana Grande and Kanye West rocking their own takes on the disputed footwear combo.

As for Graham herself, the runway star knows a thing or two about on-trend pieces. Throughout the spring ’21 fashion month alone, you can find the model walking in shows for major brands like Etro and Fendi with appearances in past seasons for Tommy Hilfiger, Prabal Gurung, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Siriano and more top labels.

When it comes to her own personal style, the same rules still apply. The designer duds in the supermodel’s closet include everything from Marina Rinaldi and Gucci to Christopher John Rogers and Fear of God Essentials. As for footwear, it is labels like Porte & Paire, Adidas, Schutz and even Nike x Sacai for both heels and sneakers.

