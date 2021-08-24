Ashley Graham Takes the Beach in a White Bustier Bikini, Bucket Hat & Neon Slides

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ashley Graham is serving up major vacation style inspiration during her week at the beach.

Sharing a series of images from her shoreside travel today, the supermodel gave fans a look at her summer attire in a structured white bikini that highlighted her baby bump; Graham is currently expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin.

To give the outfit a little pop, the expecting mom added in a floppy bucket hat and chunky neon orange slides to match.

Earlier this week, the model posed for her 14 million Instagram followers ahead of another busy beach day. Her outfit of the day included a mix of sky-inspired prints kicking off a cloud string bikini from HVN by Harley Viera-Newton; the design came layered under a blue mesh coverup dress with a Loewe bucket hat to match.

On her feet, Graham of course had to round out her look with her go-to shoes: Crocs. The expecting mom, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Justin Ervin, continued the cloud theme into the slip-on clogs for a comfortable finish. The colorway is titled “Out of This World” and retails for $55 at Crocs.com.

In 2020, Crocs experienced a major resurgence across the industry and celeb style. With collabs from Justin Bieber, Post Malone and more as well as a return to comfort footwear, the brand received the FNAA for Brand of the Year in December 2020. In the past year, the clogs have been spotted on everyone who is everyone’s feet — think Saweetie, Nicki Minaj, Heidi Klum, Diplo and more.

As for Graham herself, the runway star knows a thing or two about on-trend pieces. Throughout fashion month, you can find the model walking in shows for major brands like Etro, Michael Kors and Fendi with appearances in past seasons for Tommy Hilfiger, Prabal Gurung, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Siriano and more top labels.

When it comes to her own personal style, the same rules still apply. The designer duds in the supermodel’s closet include everything from Marina Rinaldi and Gucci to Christopher John Rogers and Fear of God Essentials. As for footwear, it is labels like Porte & Paire, Adidas, Schutz and even Nike x Sacai for both heels and sneakers.

