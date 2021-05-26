Ashley Graham Suits Up in a Perfectly Tailored Blazer & Fishnet Heels That Are About to Be Everywhere This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Graham perfectly balanced two of this year’s hottest trends for a stop by CBS Studios in New York.

The model was spotted leaving the studios after co-hosting “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday, opting for an all-black suit complete with a lock and key cinch across the waist.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Amanda Seyfried, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

Ashley Graham leaves CBS Studios in New York, May 25. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

A closer view of Ashley Graham’s heels. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

As for footwear, the “America’s Next Top Model” judge tapped Bottega Veneta once more for its on-trend heels. The square-toe silhouette features cutout mesh uppers with a thickened stitch and a rubber-injected leather outsole. Similar pairs come set atop a 3.5-inch curved heel, retailing for $930 on MyTheresa.

Bottega Veneta’s footwear has quickly become the brand of the summer when it comes to must-have sandals and heels. With many of Bottega Veneta’s styles feature trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with growing revitalizations of ’90s-inspired designs that are sweeping the street style world. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner in addition to Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian and more, the Italian brand has risen the ranks as a top label for “It” girls across all industries.

Ashley Graham leaves CBS Studios in New York, May 25. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

A closer view of Ashley Graham’s heels. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

As for Graham herself, the runway star knows a thing or two about on-trend pieces. Throughout the spring ’21 fashion month alone, you can find the model walking in shows for major brands like Etro and Fendi with appearances in past seasons for Tommy Hilfiger, Prabal Gurung, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Siriano and more top labels.

When it comes to her own personal style, the same rules still apply. The designer duds in the supermodel’s closet include everything from Marina Rinaldi and Gucci to Christopher John Rogers and Fear of God Essentials. As for footwear, it is labels like Porte & Paire, Adidas, Schutz and even Nike x Sacai for both heels and sneakers.

