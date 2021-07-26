Ashley Graham Commits Footwear’s Biggest Faux Pas in Biker Shorts & ‘Neptune Green’ Nikes

Ashley Graham may have just committed footwear’s biggest faux pas — but really, we can’t fault her for this ensemble.

The model, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin, took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her cool off-duty style. The ensemble layered a bright green button-up shirt with classic black biker shorts.

Biker shorts rose to prominence in 2020 during a newfound appreciation for athleisure and comfortable attire, spotted on the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and a slew of other major celebs in the past year alone. In 2021, the easygoing silhouette is continuing to remain a staple in stars’ off-duty rotations as well.

The finishing touch for Graham’s own edgy twist on the trend came courtesy of Nike. The Swoosh brand tapped former pro skateboarder EunHyuk Lee’s brand Kasina for a South Korean streetwear twist on the classic Dunk Low silhouette. Debuting in September 2020, the silhouette features Neptune Green suede overlays with a silver Swoosh and contrasting blue outsole and heel counter. While it once retailed for $120, the sneaker now resells for upwards of $1,500 to $2,120 at StockX and GOAT.

The sneakers themselves were not the faux pas, though. Graham’s daring move came in the way she posed her shoes, bending the toe in a way that can create a permanent crease in the leather

“Creased these sneaks for this shot and tbh it was worth it,” wrote the model in her caption.

As for Graham herself, the runway star knows a thing or two about on-trend pieces. Throughout fashion month, you can find the model walking in shows for major brands like Etro and Fendi with appearances in past seasons for Tommy Hilfiger, Prabal Gurung, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Siriano and more top labels.

When it comes to her own personal style, the same rules still apply. The designer duds in the supermodel’s closet include everything from Marina Rinaldi and Gucci to Christopher John Rogers and Fear of God Essentials. As for footwear, it is labels like Porte & Paire, Adidas, Schutz and even Nike x Sacai for both heels and sneakers.

