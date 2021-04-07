Ashley Graham Gives Biker Shorts an Upgrade in a $4K Chain Purse & Velcro-Strap Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Graham is one of the biggest fans of this athleisure trend that is sweeping the celebrity style world.

Biker shorts rose to prominence in 2020 during a newfound appreciation for athleisure and comfortable attire, spotted on the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and a slew of other major celebs in the past year alone. In 2021, the easygoing silhouette is continuing to remain a staple in stars’ off-duty rotations as well.

Graham herself styled the comfy shorts in the most effortlessly chic way out in Los Angeles yesterday. Similar to $30 designs from Reebok, the classic black pair came layered under an oversize brown sweatshirt with a $4,000 Bottega Veneta purse to match.

As for footwear, the television presenter tapped into another trend for spring: square-toe sandals. The taupe pair with its puffy, adjustable double straps and Louis heel bear resemblance to Gia Couture x Penille’s buzzy design. Titled the Teisbaek silhouette, similar colorways retail for around $350 at Farfetch.com.

Square-toe footwear has continued into this year as one of the season’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

As for Graham herself, the runway star knows a thing or two about on-trend pieces. Throughout the spring ’21 fashion month alone, you can find the model walking in shows for major brands like Etro and Fendi with appearances in past seasons for Tommy Hilfiger, Prabal Gurung, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Siriano and more top labels.

When it comes to her own personal style, the same rules still apply. The designer duds in the supermodel’s closet include everything from Marina Rinaldi and Gucci to Christopher John Rogers and Fear of God Essentials. As for footwear, it is labels like Porte & Paire, Adidas, Schutz and even Nike x Sacai for both heels and sneakers.

Recreate Ashley Graham’s standout look in these similar pieces.

Buy Now: Helmut Lang Older Crew Sweatshirt, $195.

Buy Now: Hanes Stretch Jersey Shorts, $10.

Buy Now: Alohas Twist Strap Sandals, $145.

Buy Now: House of Want We Step Up Bag, $59 (was $98).

Click through the gallery to view more of Ashley Graham’s chic footwear moments over the years.