Ariel Winter Brings Back the Tie-Dye Trend in the Comfiest Way Thanks to Everyone’s Favorite 2000s Boots

Ariel Winter made a case for 2020’s biggest styling trend on her comfy-chic grocery run this week.

The “Modern Family” actress hit a local store on Monday, modeling cozy tie-dye sweats with a fuzzy teddy coat for the outing.

While tie-dye has been around for decades and is most famously attached to the hippie era of the 1960s and 1970s, tie-dye was embraced enthusiastically by celebrities last year in spring. Seen on the likes of J. Balvin, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, the print in all its psychedelic glory developed and grew into a continuous motif amongst brands like Versace and Adidas.

Ariel Winter makes a grocery store run in Los Angeles, March 15. CREDIT: GAC/MEGA

A closer view of Ariel Winter’s boots. CREDIT: GAC/MEGA

To continue the peak comfy ensemble, the 23-year-old star rounded out her look with every celebrity’s favorite off-duty boot brand: Ugg. Like North Face jackets and yoga pants, Ugg boots were a staple at the start of the new millennium, oftentimes paired with denim mini skirts and cropped colorful leggings.

Winter’s own pair bore resemblance to the Deckers-owned brand’s Classic Mini II silhouette, a sheepskin-lined design complete with a mid-height shaft, suede outsole and signature cushioning hidden inside. You can shop the actress’ choice of an all-black colorway for $150 at Ugg.com.

Ariel Winter makes a grocery store run in Los Angeles, March 15. CREDIT: GAC/MEGA

Ariel Winter makes a grocery store run in Los Angeles, March 15. CREDIT: GAC/MEGA

A closer view of Ariel Winter’s boots. CREDIT: GAC/MEGA

Oftentimes, the “Last Movie Star” actress herself tends to favor flowy silhouettes and relaxed sandals, showing off a chic take on summery ensembles and seasonal outfits. Her go-to brands for footwear and apparel include APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs), Ugg, Pinko, Dorateymur and even ASOS Brand. Winter also frequents 2000s-inspired looks for her more casual outings — think retro puffers, classic sundresses and skinny jeans.

Click through the gallery to find more of Ariel Winter’s boldest style statements over the years.