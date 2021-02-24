Ariel Winter Breaks Out These Beloved 2000s Boots for a Comfy-Chic Grocery Run

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ariel Winter has an affliction for one particular pair of boots when it comes to her off-duty outings.

The “Modern Family” alumna headed to the grocery store on Tuesday in Los Angeles, stepping out in the epitome of a comfy-chic look. The outfit included a coordinating gray quarter-zip sweatshirt with matching sweats and a protective face mask to tout.

Ariel Winter grocery shops out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 23. CREDIT: MEGA

To continue the peak comfy ensemble, the 23-year-old star rounded out her look with every celebrity’s favorite off-duty boot brand: Ugg. Like North Face jackets and yoga pants, Ugg boots were a staple at the start of the new millennium, oftentimes paired with denim mini skirts and cropped colorful leggings.

Winter’s own pair bore resemblance to the Deckers-owned brand’s Classic Mini II silhouette, a sheepskin-lined design complete with a mid-height shaft, suede outsole and signature cushioning hidden inside. You can shop the actress’ choice of an all-black colorway for $150 at Ugg.com.

Ugg Classic Mini II. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Oftentimes, the “Sofia the First” star herself tends to favor flowy silhouettes and relaxed sandals, showing off a chic take on summery ensembles and seasonal outfits. Her go-to brands for footwear and apparel include APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs), Ugg, Pinko, Dorateymur and even ASOS Brand. Winter also frequents 2000s-inspired looks for her more casual outings — think retro puffers, classic sundresses and skinny jeans.

Embrace this celebrity-beloved boot trend and shop similar styles available below.

Ugg Classic Mini CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Ugg Classic Mini II Boots, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

Buy Now: Ugg Mini Bailey Button II Boots, $155.

CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

Buy Now: Ugg Classic Mini Fluff Boots, $96 (from $160).

