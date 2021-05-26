Ariana Grande Ties the Knot in the Silkiest Custom Vera Wang & 7-Inch Platform Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s official: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot.

The “Sweetener” musician and real estate agent got married on May 15 in a secret, intimate ceremony at her home in Montecito, Calif. As exclusively photographed for Vogue, the singer finally revealed the details of her nuptials today as well as the first look of her wedding attire. The 27-year-old tapped Vera Wang for a custom, silky gown with an empire waist and architected neckline.

“What you probably didn’t know is that at the #MetGala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera had made a very important pact: On fashion’s biggest night, Vera promised that when the time came, she would create Ariana’s wedding day look…and the iconic designer delivered,” wrote Vogue on their Instagram account.

While Gomez opted for a Tom Ford suit, the final touch for Grande’s wedding look was a set of towering platform heels. The singer, who measures in at just 5-feet-3-inches tall, elevated her frame in platforms courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti. The pumps feature a white satin upper with an adjustable ankle strap and a block heel that towers close to 7 inches in height. You can shop similar picks to the standout design for $1,050 at Farfetch and on the brand’s website.

As for Grande herself, the Grammy Award-winning artist has never been one to shy away from a bold footwear moment. In fact, the singer more often than not opts for taller heels in everything from her on-stage looks to her off-duty style. Her previous heightened styles have come from Club Exx, Demoni, Unravel and more top labels.

When she isn’t in boots or heels, the “Thank U, Next” musician keeps things casual in Nike Air Force 1 kicks, Crocs clogs and Naked Wolfe chunky sneakers amongst other styles. Her career in fashion extends beyond just a stylish closet, though. She was named the face of Givenchy’s fall ’19 campaign and previously partnered with Reebok to help debut a brand new silhouette for fall ’18.

