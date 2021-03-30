Ariana Grande Joins ‘The Voice’ in the Wildest Cinched Dress & Animal Print Pumps

You may recognize the newest coach for next season of “The Voice.”

The music competition series announced Ariana Grande will replace Nick Jonas as a coach for the show’s 21st season, joining forces with Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend. For the announcement today, Grande took her place at her red seat in bold fashion.

Her ensemble included the wildest animal print dress courtesy of Lanvin cinched together with the chunkiest black belt. Set atop a towering heel, the finishing touch for the look came in the form of leopard print pumps featuring a pointed toe and curved lift.

Just yesterday, the “Positions” singer herself previewed yet another bold number with a little help from her stylist Mimi Cuttrell and Versace. The design highlighted a gold minidress with a glittering finish and a 1960s-inspired silhouette.

As for footwear, the Broadway alumna tapped the Italian fashion house once more in towering platform pumps. The brown satin design beared similarities to the shoes shown on the runway for Versace’s fall ’21 collection.

As for Grande herself, the Grammy Award-winning artist has never been one to shy away from a bold footwear moment. In fact, the singer more often than not opts for taller heels in everything from her on-stage looks to her off-duty style. Her previous heightened styles have come from Club Exx, Demoni, Unravel and more top labels.

When she isn’t in boots or heels, the “Thank U, Next” musician keeps things casual in Nike Air Force 1 kicks, Crocs clogs and Naked Wolfe chunky sneakers amongst other styles. Her career in fashion extends beyond just a stylish closet, though. She was named the face of Givenchy’s fall ’19 campaign and previously partnered with Reebok to help debut a brand new silhouette for fall ’18.

