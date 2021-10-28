Ariana Grande Blasts to the Future in a Mesh Bodysuit, Silver Skirt & Metallic Thigh-High Boots

Ariana Grande is transforming into your dream space soldier.

The “Bang Bang” singer teased a new collection for her makeup label, R.E.M. Beauty, today in a futuristic way as seen on the label’s Instagram. Hinting at an upcoming November release, Grande is pictured in a black latex and mesh bodysuit with a bustier fit layered under a wrapped silver skirt; the look also included sheer tights and black velvet gloves to tout.

The statement elements continued with the singer’s choice of metallic silver boots that hit just above the knee and came balanced atop a thin stiletto heel.

Earlier this week, on the latest episode of “The Voice,” the “7 Rings” songstress went bold a bright blue bustier crop top and matching skirt set. The combination featured everything from puffed sleeves and gloves to an iridescent fabric and crystal trim.

To give the outfit a monochrome finish, Grande then elevated her petite frame in sky-high electric blue heels; the platform sandals came balanced atop an over 5-inch block heel with a chunky appeal and leather uppers.

(L-R) John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton on set of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Greg Gayne/NBC

The Grammy Award-winning artist herself has never been one to shy away from a bold footwear moment. In fact, the singer more often than not opts for taller heels in everything from her on-stage looks to her off-duty style. Her previous heightened styles have come from Club Exx, Demoni, Unravel and more top labels.

When she isn’t in boots or heels, the “Positions” singer keeps things casual in Nike Air Force 1 kicks, Crocs clogs and Naked Wolfe chunky sneakers amongst other styles. Her career in fashion extends beyond just a stylish closet, though. She was named the face of Givenchy’s fall ’19 campaign and previously partnered with Reebok to help debut a brand new silhouette for fall ’18.

