Ariana Grande Goes Bold in a Lace Bodysuit, Sheer Tights & Sky-High Platforms for ’34+35′

Ariana Grande is releasing the new music video for her “34+35” remix featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion tonight, leaving fans on the edges of their seats.

To build even more hype around the highly-anticipated new video, the “Positions” singer teased a clip on Instagram this afternoon alongside her two recognizable co-stars. Grande’s own look for the occasion featured a black lacy bodysuit complete with a cutout bodice and opaque paneling; the design came layered over $35 Wolford satin tights and sky-high platforms.

As styled by Mimi Cutrell, lifted white sandals featured a peep-toe design with a securing ankle strap and block heel courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti. Coated in a patent leather sheen, the glowing heels measure 5-inches in height and also include a squared-off toe for a unique finish. You can shop similar styles to Grande’s choice of footwear for $825 at Neiman Marcus.

Giuseppe Zanotti Patent Platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

As for Doja Cat, the singer teased her own bold ensemble on Instagram earlier this week ahead of the video’s release. For the occasion, she teamed a lacy black and white corset with a pink satin garter belt and silk thigh-high stockings. The outfit also included purple striped gloves, a black feathery duster and sky-high heels.

Megan Thee Stallion also followed suit in her attire for the video, modeling a matching blush pink lingerie set with a chunky chain Christian Dior necklace to match. The “Body” rapper’s footwear came in the form of bubblegum pink peep-toe mules set atop a chunky outsole and a heightened block heel.

As for Grande herself, the Grammy Award-winning artist has never been one to shy away from a bold footwear moment. In fact, the 5-foot-3-inch singer more often than not opts for taller heels and platform lifts in everything from her on-stage looks to her off-duty style. Her previous heightened styles have come from Club Exx, Demonia, Giuseppe Zanotti, Unravel and more top labels.

When she isn’t in boots or heels, the “7 Rings” musician keeps things casual in Nike Air Force 1 kicks, Crocs clogs and Naked Wolfe chunky sneakers amongst other styles. Her career in fashion extends beyond just a stylish closet, though. She was named the face of Givenchy’s fall ’19 campaign and previously partnered with Reebok to help debut a brand new silhouette for fall ’18.

