×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ariana Grande’s Little Black Dress & Glowing 7-Inch Heels Go Bold for a Studio Session

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
ariana-grande-dress-heels-platforms
Ariana Grande’s Style Evolution
Ariana Grande’s Style Evolution
Ariana Grande’s Style Evolution
Ariana Grande’s Style Evolution
View Gallery 24 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ariana Grande is joining forces with The Weeknd for a remix of his hit song “Save Your Tears” tomorrow.

Releasing at midnight, the “Positions” singer will give her twist to the chart-topping tune and is already giving her fans a preview of the recording on Instagram this afternoon. Grande shared a behind-the-scenes look at her studio session, posed in a long-sleeve, little black dress from Courrèges; similar designs from the French brand retail for over $1,500 at Farfetch.

To elevate her look further, Grande then broke out yet another bold pair of platform sandals. The singer, who measures in at just 5-feet-3-inches tall, elevated her frame in towering heels courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti. Titled the Tarifa silhouette, the platforms feature an eco-friendly white patent leather upper with an adjustable ankle strap and a block heel that towers close to 7 inches in height. You can shop the standout design for $895 from the brand’s website.

Related

Katy Perry Is Ready for a Hike in a Colorful Windbreaker, Soft Leggings & Spiked Shoes

Dua Lipa Gives Puma's Newest Sneaker a Edgy Remix in the Sleekest Latex Bodysuit

Jill Biden Pops in a Cinched Hot Pink Dress, Layered Pearls & Classic Pumps

giuseppe zanotti, heels, platforms
Giuseppe Zanotti Tarifa platform heels.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Grande previously wore a similar silhouette from the brand for her “34+35” remix music video in February. To build even more hype around the highly-anticipated video, the “7 Rings” singer and her stylist Mimi Ccuttrell teased clip son Instagram alongside her two recognizable co-stars: Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

Grande’s own look for the occasion featured a black lacy Victoria’s Secret bodysuit complete with a cutout bodice and opaque bottoms from Fleur du Mal; the design came layered over $35 Wolford satin tights and the sky-high platforms.

As for Grande herself, the Grammy Award-winning artist has never been one to shy away from a bold footwear moment. In fact, the singer more often than not opts for taller heels in everything from her on-stage looks to her off-duty style. Her previous heightened styles have come from Club Exx, Demoni, Unravel and more top labels.

When she isn’t in boots or heels, the “Thank U, Next” musician keeps things casual in Nike Air Force 1 kicks, Crocs clogs and Naked Wolfe chunky sneakers amongst other styles. Her career in fashion extends beyond just a stylish closet, though. She was named the face of Givenchy’s fall ’19 campaign and previously partnered with Reebok to help debut a brand new silhouette for fall ’18.

Looking to elevate your spring style? Take inspiration from Ariana Grande in these wow-worthy white sandals.

jeffrey campbell, white sandals, heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jeffrey Campbell Ammaly Platforms, $150.

white sandals, heels, nine west
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Nine West Zadie Sandals, $89.

platforms, wedges, white, chinese laundry
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry

Buy Now: Chinese Laundry Always Heeled Sandals, $50.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Ariana Grande’s style evolution over the years.

Micam Milano advertising campaign image Sponsored By MICAM Milano Digital Show

MICAM Milano Digital Show: Adding Value at Every Stage

As the global destination for the latest in footwear design and innovation, MICAM Milano is back in a digital-only format that goes above and beyond.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad