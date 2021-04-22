Ariana Grande’s Little Black Dress & Glowing 7-Inch Heels Go Bold for a Studio Session

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ariana Grande is joining forces with The Weeknd for a remix of his hit song “Save Your Tears” tomorrow.

Releasing at midnight, the “Positions” singer will give her twist to the chart-topping tune and is already giving her fans a preview of the recording on Instagram this afternoon. Grande shared a behind-the-scenes look at her studio session, posed in a long-sleeve, little black dress from Courrèges; similar designs from the French brand retail for over $1,500 at Farfetch.

To elevate her look further, Grande then broke out yet another bold pair of platform sandals. The singer, who measures in at just 5-feet-3-inches tall, elevated her frame in towering heels courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti. Titled the Tarifa silhouette, the platforms feature an eco-friendly white patent leather upper with an adjustable ankle strap and a block heel that towers close to 7 inches in height. You can shop the standout design for $895 from the brand’s website.

Grande previously wore a similar silhouette from the brand for her “34+35” remix music video in February. To build even more hype around the highly-anticipated video, the “7 Rings” singer and her stylist Mimi Ccuttrell teased clip son Instagram alongside her two recognizable co-stars: Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

Grande’s own look for the occasion featured a black lacy Victoria’s Secret bodysuit complete with a cutout bodice and opaque bottoms from Fleur du Mal; the design came layered over $35 Wolford satin tights and the sky-high platforms.

As for Grande herself, the Grammy Award-winning artist has never been one to shy away from a bold footwear moment. In fact, the singer more often than not opts for taller heels in everything from her on-stage looks to her off-duty style. Her previous heightened styles have come from Club Exx, Demoni, Unravel and more top labels.

When she isn’t in boots or heels, the “Thank U, Next” musician keeps things casual in Nike Air Force 1 kicks, Crocs clogs and Naked Wolfe chunky sneakers amongst other styles. Her career in fashion extends beyond just a stylish closet, though. She was named the face of Givenchy’s fall ’19 campaign and previously partnered with Reebok to help debut a brand new silhouette for fall ’18.

Looking to elevate your spring style? Take inspiration from Ariana Grande in these wow-worthy white sandals.

