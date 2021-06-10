Ariana Grande Is a Flower Child in a Cutout Floral Top, 1960s-Style Mini Skirt & Thigh-High Boots

Ariana Grande channeled the 1960s this week as she teased outtakes from NBC’s “The Voice.”

The “Sweetener” singer took to Instagram to show off her monochrome attire on Wednesday night, starting with a unique flower-shaped $328 cutout top from Cult Gaia. The chic piece came matched to a high-waisted straight black mini skirt; the design is courtesy of New York-based brand Mirror Palais and once sold for $325.

The finishing touch for the all-black ensemble tapped into one of footwear’s biggest trends this year: thigh-high boots.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Grande’s pair, in particular, featured croc-embossed uppers set atop a smoother patent leather base with an elongated toe; the boot then was balanced with a curved block heel and a blunt square toe.

Anyone who follows the “7 Rings” musician knows she loves a good tall boot, too. In December 2020, for example, Grande posed alongside the crystal-inspired bottle of her new signature scent, R.E.M. and dressed up a relaxed Alo Yoga black bralette with the flowiest baby blue skirt. A

long with a glam makeup look and hoop earrings, Grande topped off the ensemble with knee-high white leather boots. The boots came set atop a wooden block heel for a sturdy base, a style from Swedish brand Anny Nord’s upcoming spring ’21 collection; similar styles retail for $709 online.

As for Grande herself, the Grammy Award-winning artist has never been one to shy away from a bold footwear moment. In fact, the singer more often than not opts for taller heels in everything from her on-stage looks to her off-duty style. Her previous heightened styles have come from Club Exx, Demoni, Unravel and more top labels.

When she isn’t in boots or heels, the newly married musician keeps things casual in Nike Air Force 1 kicks, Crocs clogs and Naked Wolfe chunky sneakers amongst other styles. Her career in fashion extends beyond just a stylish closet, though. She was named the face of Givenchy’s fall ’19 campaign and previously partnered with Reebok to help debut a brand new silhouette for fall ’18.

