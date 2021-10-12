Ariana Grande Is Ready for Battle in a Silky Crop Top & Fringed Flapper Skirt

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ariana Grande’s style on “The Voice” is the gift that keeps on giving.

For last night’s episode, the “Bang Bang” singer watched on during the battle rounds in glam purple attire. Her ensemble featured a matching crop top and fitted skirt, both formed from a silky satin fabric with tiered layers of flapper-inspired fringe.

Ariana Grande on the set of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

(L-R) John Legend, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on the set of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

While the “Positions” singer‘s shoes were hidden from sight, Grande debuted a towering pair of heels earlier in the episode alongside Kristin Chenoweth. Opting for a retro vibe, the judge herself modeled a halter-neck purple top with a high-slit black mini skirt as they assisted with #TeamAriana.

To boost her frame, Grande then tapped Giuseppe Zanotti in the brand’s towering Bebe pumps. The square-toe silhouette includes patent leather uppers and a securing ankle strap, all balanced atop a 6-inch block heel. While the style typically retails for over $1,000, it is currently on sale for $525 via the brand’s website.

Giuseppe Zanotti Bebe platforms. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

As for Ariana Grande, the Grammy Award-winning artist herself has never been one to shy away from a bold footwear moment. In fact, the singer more often than not opts for taller heels in everything from her on-stage looks to her off-duty style. Her previous heightened styles have come from Club Exx, Demoni, Unravel and more top labels.

When she isn’t in boots or heels, the “The Way” musician keeps things casual in Nike Air Force 1 kicks, Crocs clogs and Naked Wolfe chunky sneakers amongst other styles. Her career in fashion extends beyond just a stylish closet, though. She was named the face of Givenchy’s fall ’19 campaign and previously partnered with Reebok to help debut a brand new silhouette for fall ’18.

