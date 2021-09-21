Ariana Grande Is a New Kind of Rhinestone Cowboy in a Hot Pink Bustier & Flare Pants

The newest season of “The Voice” kicked off this week with a new judge on the stand: Ariana Grande.

The “Positions” singer joined her fellow judges — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton — for a special performance to kick off the season last night in bold fashion. For the show, Grande modeled head-to-toe pink from her cowgirl hat to her iridescent gloves; her ensemble also included a Prabal Gurung bustier top with tie sleeves matched to flare-hem pants and draped pearls.

The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone.

Ariana Grande performs “Respect” during the blind auditions kickoff episode for ‘The Voice,’ Sept. 20. CREDIT: Tyler Golden/NBC

In another look for the show, Grande went monochrome once more in a flapper-style little black dress complete with layers of fringe and a ’60s-chic necktie; the outfit also includes sheer tights and undeniably tall heels.

The “Positions” singer’s black peep-toe pumps come set atop a lifted platform as well as a towering stiletto heel, appearing to measure close to 6 inches in height.

Ariana Grande on “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

The Grammy Award-winning artist herself has never been one to shy away from a bold footwear moment. In fact, the singer more often than not opts for taller heels in everything from her on-stage looks to her off-duty style. Her previous heightened styles have come from Club Exx, Demoni, Unravel and more top labels.

When she isn’t in boots or heels, the “7 Rings” musician keeps things casual in Nike Air Force 1 kicks, Crocs clogs and Naked Wolfe chunky sneakers amongst other styles. Her career in fashion extends beyond just a stylish closet, though. She was named the face of Givenchy’s fall ’19 campaign and previously partnered with Reebok to help debut a brand new silhouette for fall ’18.

