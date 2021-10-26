Ariana Grande Elevates the Monochrome Trend in a Bustier Crop Top, Iridescent Skirt & Electric Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ariana Grande brought color and shine to this week’s episode of “The Voice.”

Arriving on set for the “Knockout Rounds,” the “7 Rings” songstress opted for a bright blue bustier crop top and matching skirt set. The combination featured everything from puffed sleeves and gloves to an iridescent fabric and crystal trim.

To give the outfit a monochrome finish, Grande then elevated her petite frame in sky-high electric blue heels; the platform sandals came balanced atop an over 5-inch block heel with a chunky appeal and leather uppers.

(L-R) John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton on set of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Greg Gayne/NBC

A closer view of Ariana Grande’s heels. CREDIT: Greg Gayne/NBC

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Ariana Grande on the Knockout Round of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Greg Gayne/NBC

For last week’s episode, the “Bang Bang” singer herself watched on during the battle rounds in glam purple attire. Her ensemble featured a matching Ivan Young crop top and fitted skirt, both formed from a silky satin fabric with tiered layers of flapper-inspired fringe.

(L-R) John Legend, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on the set of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

The Grammy Award-winning artist herself has never been one to shy away from a bold footwear moment. In fact, the singer more often than not opts for taller heels in everything from her on-stage looks to her off-duty style. Her previous heightened styles have come from Club Exx, Demoni, Unravel and more top labels.

When she isn’t in boots or heels, the “The Way” musician keeps things casual in Nike Air Force 1 kicks, Crocs clogs and Naked Wolfe chunky sneakers amongst other styles. Her career in fashion extends beyond just a stylish closet, though. She was named the face of Givenchy’s fall ’19 campaign and previously partnered with Reebok to help debut a brand new silhouette for fall ’18.

