Angelina Jolie Looks As Elegant As Ever in the Silkiest Black Dress & These Buzzy Heels

Angelina Jolie is taking Paris by storm this week.

The “Maleficent” actress grabbed dinner in the French capital last night with four of her six kids, Pax Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, Zahara Jolie Pitt and Knox Leo Jolie Pitt. For the family outing, Jolie herself went monochrome in a black silky midi-length dress and a layered sweater.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Angelina Jolie with her children Pax Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, Zahara Jolie Pitt and Knox Leo Jolie Pitt arrive at La Girafe restaurant in Paris to have dinner, July 22. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

A closer view of Angelina Jolie’s heels. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

On her feet, the “Mr and Mrs. Smith” actress tapped into another trend for summer in slick black pumps; the design included everything from pointed toes to studded straps across the ankle.

Favored by Kristin Cavallari, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, ankle-wrap heels are all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

When she isn’t channeling Parisian trends, you can oftentimes find Jolie in a mix of designs from top labels — think Versace little black dresses and Givenchy couture ensembles. As for footwear, classic pumps are the most common silhouette in the “Wanted” star‘s rotation. Her go-to brands include Gabriela Hearst, Salvatore Ferragamo and Kurt Geiger amongst other top labels. As she was promoting her film “Maleficent,” Jolie also frequented heels from Christian Louboutin who created a line of custom heels inspired by the movie for the actress.

