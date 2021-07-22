×
Angelina Jolie Is the Ultimate Cool Mom in a White Tee, Corduroy Pants & Classic Pumps

By Claudia Miller
angelina-jolie-pants-t-shirt-heels
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
8. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie proved once and for all why she is the ultimate cool mom during an outing in Paris today.

The “Mr & Mrs. Smith” actress shopped on the Champs Elysées this afternoon alongside a three of her six kids, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh. For the occasion, Jolie herself went effortlessly chic in a staple white T-shirt tucked into high-rise corduory pants; she also made sure to include a protective white face mask as they walked the streets of France.

angelina jolie, t-shirt, pants, shirt, heels, purse, paris, kids, shopping
Angelina Jolie with children Pax, Zahara and Shiloh seen leaving Guerlain store on Champs Elysées Paris, July 22.
CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

The “Malecifant” star continued the streamlined appeal of her attire with her choice of footwear. The classic pumps featured a pointed-toe fit with a rounded vamp and a lifted stiletto heel, appearing to measure over 4 inches in height. The design came coated in a nude leather upper for a sleek finish.

When she isn’t channeling Parisian trends, you can oftentimes find Jolie in a mix of designs from top labels — think Versace little black dresses and Givenchy couture ensembles. As for footwear, classic pumps are the most common silhouette in the “Wanted” star‘s rotation. Her go-to brands include Gabriela Hearst, Salvatore Ferragamo and Kurt Geiger amongst other top labels. As she was promoting her film “Maleficent,” Jolie also frequented heels from Christian Louboutin who created a line of custom heels inspired by the movie for the actress.

Access exclusive content

