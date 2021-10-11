Amal Clooney Shines in a Strapless Sequined Gown & Glowing Heels on ‘The Tender Bar’ Red Carpet

Amal Clooney channeled classic glamour with her latest red carpet look.

The barrister attended the premiere of “The Tender Bar” on Sunday during the BFI London Film Festival alongside her husband and the film’s director, George Clooney. For her look at the event, Amal tapped 16Arlington in a custom gown and feathered boa; the dress featured a strapless silhouette with ruched detailing across the torso and a full coating of glittering sequins.

George and Amal Clooney at “The Tender Bar” Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021 in London. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of George and Amal Clooney’s footwear. CREDIT: MEGA

From under the hem of her floor-sweeping gown peeked out a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The white silhouette also included a rounded vamp and a lifted stiletto heel.

George and Amal Clooney at “The Tender Bar” Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021 in London. CREDIT: MEGA

George and Amal Clooney at “The Tender Bar” Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021 in London. CREDIT: MEGA

At last week’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar,” Amal wowed again on the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline.

When it came down to footwear, the Lebanese-British personality elevated her look in a statement set of sandals. The black strappy silhouette included glittering brooches as well as a silver round-toe base and stiletto heel.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the Tastemakers Event for ‘Tender Bar’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on Oct. 3, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it comes to down to footwear, Amal Clooney taps top brands like Givenchy, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. Her red carpet looks of the past have included everything from Stella McCartney jumpsuits and Ralph & Russo couture dresses to Oscar de la Renta minidresses and glittering Prada gowns.

For more of Amal Clooney’s best looks over the years, click through the gallery now.