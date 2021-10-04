Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.”

Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for summer.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the Tastemakers Event for ‘Tender Bar’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on Oct. 3, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came down to footwear, the Lebanese-British personality elevated her look in a statement set of sandals. The black strappy silhouette included glittering brooches as well as a silver round-toe base and stiletto heel.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the Tastemakers Event for ‘Tender Bar’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on Oct. 3, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer view of Amal Clooney’s heels. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it comes to down to footwear, Amal Clooney taps top brands like Givenchy, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. Her red carpet looks of the past have included everything from Stella McCartney jumpsuits and Ralph & Russo couture dresses to Oscar de la Renta minidresses and glittering Prada gowns.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

