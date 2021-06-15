Alessandra Ambrosio Brings the Party in Metallic Mini Skirt & Invisible Mules

Alessandra Ambrosio debuted her statement party style this week and it did not disappoint.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel celebrated her beau Richard Lee’s birthday on Monday in glam fashion, soaking up the warm weather in a scoop-neck tank top and bold metallic skirt. She accessorized further with a chunky chain necklace and oversize reflective shades.

To elongate her famous pins, the 5-feet-10-inches model opted for invisible double-strap mules.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. In addition to stars like Xtina, J-Lo and Cardi B, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are huge fans of the trend and oftentimes frequent styles from Kanye West’s own Yeezy collections.

Ambrosio herself is a major fan of a see-through shoe moment. In April, for example, she opted for invisible sandals for a dinner alongside her two kids, Anja and Noah Mazur, as well as her beau Richard Lee. Together, the group stopped by the celeb-favorited restaurant Nobu Malibu in style. Ambrosio herself opted for a textured white minidress layered under a pale blush pink coat.

Alessandra Ambrosio with her kids and beau Richard Lee out for dinner at Nobu Malibu, April 13. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Along with her title of a former Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the Brazilian personality can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as bold picks like cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. As for her thong-toe sandals, they quickly became one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas of course, previously showing off all-black and other tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazilian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

