Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Boho-Chic in a Moon-Inspired Mesh Caftan & Braided Thong Sandals

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off a more bohemian side to her ever-chic style this week during a trip to the beach.

The supermodel posed for a quick mirror selfie in her decked-out bathroom on Monday, modeling a black caftan dress for the evening; the design featured stages of the moon waxing and waning atop a black mesh-paneled design with laser-cut detailing.

On her feet, the Brazilian model continued her streak of thong-toe footwear. Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Alessandra herself along with Meryl Streep and Kim Kardashian amongst other major names are continued to support the trend in cooler temperatures.

Ambrosio’s pick in particular taps Bottega Veneta in a gold braided style; the Dot thong toe design comes set atop a 2.5-inch heel with cushioned soles and a textured outsole. You can shop the style for $1,150 at MyTheresa.

Bottega Veneta Dot thong-toe sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

Along with her title of a former Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the Brazilian personality can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as bold picks like cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. As for her thong-toe sandals, they quickly became one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas of course, previously showing off all-black and other tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazilian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

