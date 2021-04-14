Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Her Glam Side in the Fuzziest Minidress & Invisible Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio brought her glam side to dinner last night alongside her two kids, Anja and Noah Mazur, as well as her beau Richard Lee.

Together, the group stopped by the celeb-favorited restaurant Nobu Malibu in style. Ambrosio herself opted for a textured white minidress layered under a pale blush pink coat.

Alessandra Ambrosio with her kids and beau Richard Lee out for dinner at Nobu Malibu, April 13. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s heels. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

To complete the look, Ambrosio decided on a set of see-through sandals set atop a lifted nude heel; she also included a subtle chain anklet underneath for a glittering touch. PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs.

Anklets also became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. In 2020 and now 2021, anklets served as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home.

Along with her title of a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the Brazilian personality can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as bold picks like cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. More recently, thong-toe sandals have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas of course, previously showing off all-black and other tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazilian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

