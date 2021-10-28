Alessandra Ambrosio Discovers the ‘It’ Girl Shirt of the Fall in Big Toe Heels

Alessandra Ambrosio perfected her fall style in the most effortlessly cool way this week.

Running errand across Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, the supermodel showed off her chic taste in a button-up top complete with a collared fit and ribbed fabric; featuring an open silhouette, the style of top is already of favorite of “It” girls like Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid.

Ambrosio herself matched her brown take on the trend to high-rise jeans, a leather tote bag and layered necklaces.

Alessandra Ambrosio steps out and about in Los Angeles, Oct. 27. CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s heels. CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

On her feet, the stylish appeal continued with big toe sandals. Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Lori Harvey and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst top trends this season.

Alessandra Ambrosio steps out and about in Los Angeles, Oct. 27. CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com/MEGAv

Along with her title of a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the Brazilian personality can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as bold picks like cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. As for her thong-toe sandals, they quickly became one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas of course, previously showing off all-black and other tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazilian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

