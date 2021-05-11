Alessandra Ambrosio’s Ribbed Bikini, Cutoff Shorts & Thong Sandals Are the Perfect Summer Combination

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It may only be May but Alessandra Ambrosio already discovered this summer’s go-to outfit.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel joined her beau Richard Lee on the beaches of Santa Monica, Calif., this weekend for a round of beach volleyball. For the outing, Ambrosio prepped for a sunny day in a ribbed gray bikini layered under cutoff denim shorts. Her outfit also included a 2000s-chic neon trucker hat and layered chain jewelry.

Alessandra Ambrosio and her beau Richard Lee play a game of beach volleyball in Santa Monica, Calif., May 8.

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Alessandra Ambrosio and her beau Richard Lee play a game of beach volleyball in Santa Monica, Calif., May 8. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the Brazillian native slipped off her go-to sandals on her way onto the beach. The model continued to support one of this year’s top trends: thong sandals. Her style in particular included a neon blue strap and a tan foam base.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Alessandra herself along with Meryl Streep and Kim Kardashian amongst other major names are continued to support the trend in cooler temperatures.

Alessandra Ambrosio and her beau Richard Lee play a game of beach volleyball in Santa Monica, Calif., May 8. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Along with her title of a former Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the Brazilian personality can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as bold picks like cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. As for her thong-toe sandals, they quickly became one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas of course, previously showing off all-black and other tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazilian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

Try out these next flip-flops inspired by Alessandra Ambrosio's summery look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

Christian Louboutin Loubi Sandal, $295.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Crocs Crocband Flip Flop, $24.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Havaianas

Havaianas Slim Flip Flops, $30.

