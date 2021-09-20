Alessandra Ambrosio Soaks Up the Last Days of Summer in a Tie-Dye Bikini, Shorts & Classic Flip-Flops

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alessandra Ambrosio hit the beach this weekend to get in one last round of beach volleyball before the start of fall.

Soaking up the last weekend of summer, the model hit the sandy shores of Santa Monica, Calif., alongside her beau Richard Lee on Saturday. For the outing, Ambrosio opted for a tie-dye bandeau bikini with coordinating tie-dyed shorts on top; her outfit also included a trucker-style hat, sporty shades and a beaded choker necklace.

Alessandra Ambrosio plays a game of beach volleyball in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 18. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

In a continuance of her go-to style, Ambrosio went with classic flip-flops for her footwear of choice.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and has stuck around in full force for 2021. Be it flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Alessandra herself along with Meryl Streep and Kim Kardashian amongst other major names are continued to support the trend in cooler temperatures.

Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee play a game of beach volleyball in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 18. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee play a game of beach volleyball in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 18. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s flip-flops. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Along with her title of a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the Brazilian personality can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as bold picks like cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. As for her thong-toe sandals, they quickly became one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas of course, previously showing off all-black and other tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazilian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

