Adriana Lima Trades Her Angel Wings for New Savage x Fenty in a Daring Lace Set

By Claudia Miller
Adriana Lima is proving once and for all why she is the ultimate lingerie model.

The former Victoria Secret Angel traded her wings for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line this week, posing in pieces from the brand’s Vol. 3 show on Amazon Prime Video. Lima’s outfit in particular features a coordinating black lace set complete with a bralette, high-hip briefs and a sheer skirt; to give the outfit a finishing touch, the model also wore coordinating gloves and glittering earrings.

Adriana Lima poses in pieces from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3.
CREDIT: Dennis Leupold/Savage x Fenty

The annual Savage x Fenty Show streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries worldwide beginning on Friday, Sept. 24. Viewing is free for Amazon Prime Members and products are immediately able to shop online.

This year’s lineup features performances from artists like Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA herself, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 also features special appearances from Adriana Lima, Aleali May, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Troye Sivan and more.

BIA performs during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Normani performs during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Rihanna on set during the Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3.

While you couldn’t see her shoes in today’s photo, stilettos are a common theme in Lima’s own footwear rotation, opting for picks from top brands like Gianvito Rossi, Giuseppe Zanotti and Schutz, for whom she serves as a brand ambassador.

In 2018, Puma announced the model as its newest brand ambassador, joining the likes of Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez. And she’s not just serving as the face of its campaigns — she’s a designer, too.

“This year, about a month ago, I became one of the designers also for Puma,” Lima told FN in 2019. “It’s incredible to be on the other side as a creative. To me, designing shoes was a pleasure; I’m at the gym six times a week, so when you’re working out and trying different exercises you understand what’s missing and what you can add to a line of clothes and shoes.”

Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet arrivals at Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3.

