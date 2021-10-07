×
Adele Graces the Cover of Both ‘Vogue’ & ‘British Vogue’ in Endless Couture & Sleek Heels

By Claudia Miller
Adele is making fashion history today.

For the first time ever, Vogue and British Vogue have the same cover star — the “Hello” singer herself. Adele appears in both publications for their November issues, giving an intimate look into her life and upcoming album.

For her American cover, the singer can be seen modeling a kelly green couture gown from Maison Valentino; the floor-sweeping gown includes a dramatically puffed appeal with oversize sleeves and a blown-out skirt.

For the British front page, the Brit herself tapped Vivienne Westwood for a custom yellow twist on a Victorian corset gown. The bright design features an off-the-shoulder fit and the adornment of a glittering Tiffany & Co. brooch.

Also shared on British Vogue‘s Instagram were a few more images from Adele’s cover shoot, offering up a head-to-toe fashion profile. One look included a Louis Vuitton dress, Wolford turtleneck and Falke tights tucked into block-heeled pumps from Valentino.

Another image places the “Chasing Pavements” songstress in a coordinating corset, skirt and bra from Dolce & Gabbana; once more including Falke tights, the all-black outfit came complete with No. 21’s sleek metal-heeled slingbacks.

In addition to her heels and designer pieces for her cover shoots, Adele’s footwear collection includes pieces from Gianvito Rossi, Chrisitan Louboutin and Chanel. When it’s not high-tag labels, you can also find the “Rolling in the Deep” artist in affordable styles like from pumps from Aldo and sneakers courtesy of Converse and Nike.

Click through the gallery to see more of Adele’s most iconic looks at the Grammy Awards.

