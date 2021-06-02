Addison Rae Brings Back the Denim Minidress With Neon Thong Sandals for a Night on the Town

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae brought back a late 1990s and early 2000s favorite style for a Hollywood party last night.

Taking to the Nice Guy in Los Angeles, the upcoming “He’s All That” star modeled a denim minidress courtesy of GCDS; the silhouette featured a trending bustier-inspired bodice with a bleached tie-dye design. Her outfit also included a celeb-favorited face mask from Evolvetogether.

Addison Rae leaves the Nice Guy Restaurant with a friend in West Hollywood, Calif., June 2. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Addison Rae’s neon heels. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

To give her outfit a glowing finish, the TikTok star slipped on the brighter pair of neon yellow sandals. The silhouette included every trending element for the season — think square toes, ankle-wrap straps and a must-have thong toe.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Alessandra herself along with Meryl Streep and Kim Kardashian amongst other major names are continued to support the trend in cooler temperatures.

Addison Rae leaves the Nice Guy Restaurant with a friend in West Hollywood, Calif., June 2. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Addison Rae’s neon heels. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Addison Rae’s own bold heels are just one of the many silhouettes in her everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Zer is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, the 20-year-old star has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

Glow like Addison Rae in these bright yellow sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: JLo Jennifer Lopez Frani Sandals, $70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Cannetta Flip Flops, $89.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Nine West Agnes Heels, $89.

Flip through the gallery for more of Addison Rae’s best and boldest looks over the years.