Addison Rae Is a Modern-Day Cowgirl in the Silkiest Slip Dress & Classic Western Boots

Addison Rae is hopping on two of summer’s biggest trends and she’s doing so with flair.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the TikTok star gave major wanderlust vibes as she explored a green pasture in style. The ensemble highlighted a white silk slip dress complete with spaghetti straps, a split side cut and a dipped back design.

Slip dresses like low-rise jeans and bandana tops are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early 2000s, favorited this year already by Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski and more top stars.

To give the outfit a fun twist, the future “He’s All That” star broke out a classic pair of brown leather cowgirl boots.

Western boots experienced a revival amongst celebrity style trends in 2018, continuing now into 2021 with their classic appeal and retro touch. From pointed-toe versions to square-toe silhouettes, twists on cowgirl boots could be found on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Gwen Stefani and Hailey Baldwin with brands including Givenchy, Off-White, Anny Nord and more featuring the designs on their runways.

Kendall Jenner herself, too, is a major fan of matching cowboy boots to slip dresses. In May for example, the supermodel ran errands across town in a chic spring ensemble, kicking off with a silky midi-length slip dress. The classic black design included a high, square neckline and a spaghetti strap fit, all matched to tortoiseshell sunglasses and a leather ’90s-chic shoulder bag.

Kendall Jenner steps out and about in Los Angeles, May 27. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Addison Rae’s own bold heels are just one of the many silhouettes in her everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Zer is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, the 20-year-old star has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

Go Western-chic like Addison Rae in these stylish cowboy boots.

